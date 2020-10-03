Artificial Intelligence Bag Check System Now at Disneyland

In a time when we have no idea when we will see an opening date for Disneyland, the company is still moving forward with preparations. The artificial intelligence back check equipment that was introduced over the summer at Walt Disney World is now at Disneyland Resort in Anaheim California.

The system first debuted at Animal Kingdom then followed up by Epcot and finally in Hollywood Studios. These are the same scanners that detected a gun in a guest’s bag back in July in Epcot. The Evolv system will drastically cut down on wait times and allow safer measures for employees to screen guests at a much quicker rate increasing guest satisfaction as well.

Thank you to our friends at Blog Mickey for the information.