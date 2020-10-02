Former Magic Kingdom Vice President to Offer Free Webinars to Displaced Cast Members

As the Walt Disney Company sadly continues to layoff Cast Members across the U.S., a former Disney exec has offered his services to help those displaced.

Dan Cockerell, the former Vice President of Magic Kingdom, will be offering a series of free webinars to help former Cast Members adjust to life after Disney.

Cockerell took to his Facebook page with a statement and shared how you can participate. We are lucky to know many former Cast Members, some have even contributed to The DisInsider. We are saddened by what has happened and encourage all Cast Members to check this out and provide questions for the various webinars.

Good evening our Disney friends. First, we are thinking about you and the difficult news that many of you have received. Lee and I spoke tonight and brainstormed how we can assist with the dramatic changes that many of you are going through right now.

We will be offering multiple, free webinars in the coming days/weeks to help answer your questions, give advice, and share our experience of life after Disney. The truth is that you all have worked for a world class company, and have much more value than you know. We would be happy to “pay it forward” and share what we have learned making that transition.

We will let you know the dates in the coming days. Please let us know the questions you may have on making a transition from Disney to the “outside world” on Facebook, or at Dan@cockerellconsulting.com.

This is a tough time, and we would be honored to help the many talented and passionate Cast Members that have created magic and happiness for so many. Hang tough, and know that the future is bright!

Lee & Dan

Dan, who is the son of former Vice President of Operations Lee Cockerell, became the Magic Kingdom Vice President in 2015 during a reshuffle which saw long-time Magic Kingdom Vice President Phil Holmes move to the Studios Vice President role in a leadership swap. Prior to the move, Dan was the Vice President of Epcot. Dan has been with Disney for 26 years.

After his time with the Walt Disney Company, Cockerell started his own consulting and speaking venture where he provides customized presentations and workshops, focusing on leadership and management practices based on his long and extensive career at Disney.