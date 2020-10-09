‘Space Mountain’ Movie in The Works With ‘Obi-Wan’ Writer

Disney is set to adapt another one of their Disney Parks attractions for the big-screen, as the studio is developing a film based on the popular Tomorrowland attraction, Space Mountain.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the studio has hired Joby Harold, who wrote the upcoming Disney+ Obi-Wan Kenobi series, to take on the live-action family space adventure.

Harold will also produce with partner and wife Tory Tunnell and their Safehouse Pictures banner. Also producing is Rideback, the shingle run by Dan Lin and Jonathan Eirich, and was behind Disney’s billion dollar-grossing Aladdin and will produce another attraction-based film, Haunted Mansion.

Details on the project are being kept under wraps, but the film is being intended for a theatrical release, not Disney’s streamer Disney+.

Disney has seen a ton of success with their attraction based films with the five Pirates of the Caribbean movies grossing a combined $5 billion worldwide, with two different Pirates films already in the works. Disney’s Jungle Cruise is set for a July 2021 release and all signs point to that being a blockbuster, and the studio has movies based on It’s A Small World and the Haunted Mansion in development.

Space Mountain is a roller coaster attraction located in Tomorrowland at Disneyland at the Disneyland Resort in Anaheim, California. It opened on May 27, 1977, as the second incarnation of the Space Mountain concept, the first version having opened at Walt Disney World’s Magic Kingdom in 1975. Unlike the Magic Kingdom version, Disneyland’s version only features one track.

Space Mountain was briefly seen in Disney’s lackluster Tomorrowland (2015).

