Disney+ Debuts Brand New Character Posters For ‘The Mandalorian’ Season Two

Today, Disney+ shared brand-new character posters from the highly anticipated second season of Lucasfilm’s critically acclaimed series, The Mandalorian.

Images via Disney+

Below is the official synopsis for the upcoming season:

The Mandalorian and the Child continue their journey, facing enemies and rallying allies as they make their way through a dangerous galaxy in the tumultuous era after the collapse of the Galactic Empire.

The Mandalorian season two will see the return of Pedro Pascal as a titular bounty hunter, Gina Carano as Cara Dune, Carl Weathers as Greef Karga, Emily Swallow as the Armorer, Bill Burr as Mayfeld, Ming-Na Wen as Fennec Shand, and Giancarlo Esposito as Moff Gideon. The series will also include some newcomers including Rosario Dawson as Jedi Ahsoka Tano, with Michael Biehn and Sasha Banks in unknown roles. There are also rumors that Jamie Lee Curtis could have a role in the series but has yet to be confirmed.

Directors on the series include Bryce Dallas Howard (Pete’s Dragon), Peyton Reed (Ant-Man), Robert Rodriguez (Spy Kids, Alita: Battle Angel), Carl Weathers, Dave Filoni (The Clone Wars), and Jon Favreau (Iron Man, Jungle Book). Favreau will once again showrun and executive produce alongside Lucasfilm President Kathleen Kennedy.

The new season premieres on Disney+ on October 30, 2020.