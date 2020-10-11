‘Forky Asks A Question’ Composer to Jake Monaco to Score Disney+ Film ‘Flora & Ulysses’

Disney+ has tapped a familiar composer to score the music for the upcoming original film Flora & Ulysses.

The studio has hired Forky Asks A Question and Lamp Life composer Jake Monaco to work on the score for the film that centers on the adventures of a young girl and a squirrel with superpowers.

Monaco is no stranger to the Walt Disney Company, as he also composed the score for projects such as the Pixar SparkShort, Out, as well as Disney’s Disney as Told by Emoji, Tsum Tsumnd Kingdom, and Lego Frozen Northern Lights. Monaco has also worked on music for popular Disney/Pixar shorts Piper and Paperman, as well The Muppets and Muppets Most Wanted.

Directed by Lena Khan (The Tiger Hunter) and based on the Newberry Award-winning children’s book, Flora & Ulysses: The Illuminated Adventures by Kate DiCamillo.

The film tells the story of 10-year-old Flora, an avid comic book fan and a self-avowed cynic, who saves a squirrel she names Ulysses only to have its unique superhero powers wreak havoc in a series of humorous, antic-filled adventures that ultimately change Flora’s life—and her outlook—forever.

Matilda Lawler steps into the role of Flora, marking her film debut. Alyson Hannigan (How I Met Your Mother, American Pie) plays Flora’s romance-writer mother, Phyllis, and Ben Schwartz (DuckTales, Sonic The Hedgehog) plays the role of her world-weary, estranged father, George. Newcomer Benjamin Evans Ainsworth plays the role of William, Flora’s newfound, but annoying, friend, and Danny Pudi (Community, DuckTales) joins the cast as Miller, an overly zealous animal control officer.

A release date for Flora & Ulysses has yet to be revealed.