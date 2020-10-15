‘The Mandalorian’ Season 3 To Begin Production Later This Year

Yesterday, we broke a story about a potential spin-off of The Mandalorian in the works at Disney+ revolving around Gina Carano’s Cara Dune. However, just because Disney is entertaining the possibility of further expanding the Star Wars galaxy doesn’t mean that it’s quite done with The Mandalorian just yet.



In an exclusive interview with Variety, Jon Favreau, the series’ executive producer and showrunner, stated that while fans can expect to see the second season debut later this month, a third season is already “on schedule” to begin production by the end of the year. In fact, Favreau hints that production might have started sooner if it weren’t for Pascal. He’s currently shooting a film overseas with Nicolas Cage.

Favreau goes on to say that in addition to the show’s (mostly CGI) smaller sets, the fact that most of the characters already wear various masks, make it easier to resume production as opposed to other shows. He says there’s, “a lot of digital work that augments things. So we’re a show that’s probably well-equipped to be flexible based on the protocols that are emerging surrounding work restarting.”

But Mando’s next season doesn’t appear to be the only series with production around the corner, as earlier this week it was reported that Deborah Chow’s Kenobi series is eyeing an early 2021 state date.

With so much new Star Wars content to look forward to on Disney+, you’d think that the possibility of a big screen cross-over is inevitable. Favreau doesn’t seem to think though. Despite being very “open to it,” he says there’s “no rush,” – for now, anyway.

