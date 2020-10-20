Disneyland Will Be Able to Open in “Yellow Tier” at 25 Percent Capacity

We have finally got some guidance from the state of California in regards to theme park possible reopening. California has issued guidance that “Large Theme Parks ” can open in the Yellow or minimal threat level. They have also created guidance that ” Small Theme Parks ” can open in the orange level. For those of you keeping score, Disneyland, Universal Studios, Knotts Berry Farm are all Large theme parks. So when will large parks? That’s the billion-dollar question. Below is a breakdown of the risk levels and some of the guidance from the state of California.

Moderate (Orange):

Smaller parks can open with modifications

Capacity must be limited to 25% or 500 people, whichever is less

Outdoor attractions only can open

Reservations required

Local attendees only (from the same county as the park’s location)

Minimal (Yellow):

Larger parks can open with modifications

Park capacity must be limited to 25%

Reservations required

Follow this guidance for theme parks and amusement parks. Review the guidance and prepare a plan to support a safe environment for workers and visitors.

This guidance includes additional considerations for:

Admission, entry, and security

All rides and attractions

Dining and concessions

Performances, interactive exhibits, and events

Uniform, costume, and wardrobe protocols

There will plenty of reactions to these guidelines in the next few hours to days. It looks as if Disneyland could not open for weeks possibly months. Stay with The DisInsider as Sean and Shawn keep you up to date with all the late-breaking park news.

