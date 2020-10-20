Rumor: New ‘John Carter’ Project in Early Development at Disney

A new rumor has surfaced stating that the Walt Disney Company could be looking to take a crack at a project that originally lost the studio a lot of money.

According to industry insider Daniel Richtman via is Patreon, Disney is in early development on a brand-new John Carter From Mars project. Additional details are being kept under wraps, and Richtman says he is unsure whether the project is being developed for the big screen or for their streaming service, Disney+

The studio tried their luck with John Carter back in 2012. Sadly, the film was a box office disaster, grossing $73 million in North America and $209 million globally, for a worldwide total of $282 million. resulting in a $200 million writedown for Disney. With a total cost of $350 million, including an estimated production budget of $263 million, it is one of the most expensive films ever made. This ultimately canceled that planned trilogy, with the first sequel already titled Gods of Mars.

Directed by Finding Nemo director Andrew Stanton, John Carter starred Taylor Kitsch (Friday Night Lights) as the titular character, Lynn Collins (X-Men Origins: Wolverine), Mark Strong (Shazam!), Bryan Cranston (The One and Only Ivan), William Dafoe (Spider-Man), Cirian Hinds (Zack Snyder’s Justice League), and Dominic West (Finding Dory). The film follows a Civil War vet (Carter) who discovers a barren planet seemingly inhabited by 12-foot tall barbarians. Finding himself prisoner of these creatures, he escapes, only to encounter Woola and a princess in desperate need of a savior.

Despite being a financial failure, John Carter has since received a cult status, as the film holds a 60% Fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes, and positive word of mouth from Disney and film fans alike. John Carter is currently available to stream on Disney+.