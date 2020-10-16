‘Spider-Man 3’ Officially Starts Production; First Look Coming in December

As the internet continues to go crazy over various Spider-Man 3 rumors, Marvel Studios and Sony Pictures have decided to pay no attention to the rumors

According to Murphy’s Multiverse, Sony Pictures Executive Marketing Director for Brazil, Camila Pacheco, revealed at ExpoCine that the upcoming third film has officially started production. The project is filming in Queens, New York under the working title “Serenity Now.” Pacheco also revealed that the film will stick to its December 2021 release, while Morbius and Venom: Let There Be Carnage will stick to their March 2021 and June 2021 release dates.

Pacheco let fans in attendance know that a first look is coming sometime in December. Murphy’s Multiverse states that “she alternated between the words preview and teaser trailer when discussing the project.” That said, it looks like we will be getting more information on the untitled Spider-Man sequel just in time for the holiday season.

Read: Xochitl Gomez Joins Marvel Studios’ ‘Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness’

Tom Holland returns as Peter Parker aka Spider-Man, Benedict Cumberbatch as Doctor Strange, who will appear as a mentor to Peter, and the most shocking return of all is Jamie Foxx as Electro, it is not 100% known if this is the same Electro from Marc Webb’s The Amazing Spider-man 2 or if this is a new character altogether.

Spider-Man: Homecoming and Far From Home director Jon Watts returns to helm the third film, with Kevin Feige and Amy Pascal producing. The majority of the supporting cast is expected to return including Tom Holland, Zendaya, Jon Favreau, Jacob Batalon, Tony Revelori, Angourie Rice, Martin Starr, and J.B. Smoove.