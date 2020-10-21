Production Begins on Disney+ Original Movie ‘Sneakerella’

Talented up-and-coming actors Chosen Jacobs (IT) and Lexi Underwood (Little Fires Everywhere) will star alongside four-time NBA Champion John Salley in the new Disney+ original movie, Sneakerella.

Now in production, the pop/hip-hop musical leaves a sneaker culture imprint on the “Cinderella” fairy tale. Jane Startz (Ella Enchanted) and Rachel Watanabe-Batton (I Pity the Fool) serve as executive producers, with co-executive producer Elizabeth Allen Rosenbaum (Ramona and Beezus) who will also direct the film.

Set in the avant-garde street-sneaker subculture of New York City, Sneakerella introduces El (Jacobs), an aspiring sneaker designer from Queens who works as a stock boy in the shoe store that once belonged to his late mother. El hides his artistic talent from his overburdened stepfather and two mean-spirited stepbrothers who constantly stomp on any opportunity that comes his way. When El meets Kira King (Underwood), the fiercely independent daughter of the legendary basketball star and sneaker tycoon Darius King (Salley), sparks fly as the two bond over their mutual affinity for sneakers. With a little nudge from his best friend and a sprinkle of Fairy Godfather magic, El finds the courage to use his talent to pursue his dream of becoming a ‘legit’ sneaker designer in the industry.

The film will also star Devyn Nekoda (Backstage) as El’s best friend Sami; Juan Chioran (Cheetah Girls) as El’s friendly neighbor Gustavo; Robyn Alomar (Utopia Falls) as Kira’s sister Liv; Bryan Terrell Clark (Hamilton on Broadway) as El’s stepfather Trey; Kolton Stewart (Locke & Key) and Hayward Leach (Dare and Truth) as El’s stepbrothers Zelly and Stacy, respectively.

With writing by Tamara Chestna (After) and George Gore II (My Wife and Kids) & Mindy Stern (The Baxters), Sneakerella features choreography duo Emilio Dosal and Ebony Williams (In the Heights). Christopher Scott (In the Heights) will serve as co-producer.