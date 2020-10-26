Disneyland To Bring Back Over 200 Cast Members to Disney’s California Adventure

On the heels of the news last week that Downtown Disney would be expanding in Disney California Adventure, we have a little more good news coming for the house of mouse. Disney is recalling over 200 Cast members starting this week. It’s a great way to bring back a few workers and use all the property they can to sidestep the strict theme park reopening guidelines issued recently.

According to our friends at BlogMickey.com the call will got out to over 200 cast members from Local 50. They will all be recalled to fill the venues on Buena Vista Street. Starting today, they will be recalling trainers, leaders, and some of the back of the house staff to get the restaurants up and running. They have been closed since March and it will take some time to get things up to par. We are hoping that there will be more non-union cast members to be recalled above the 200 to help reopen Buena Vista Street.

Source: BlogMickey.com