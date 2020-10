Concept art was released today that showed the new sign that will greet guests as they enter the Walt Disney World Resort.

The new sign’s color scheme matches with the updated Cinderella Castle in the Magic Kingdom. The refreshed sign is part of the ongoing updates planned for Walt Disney World in the lead up to their 50th Anniversary Celebration starting in 2021.

Current Sign on Top – New Sign Concept Art Bottom

