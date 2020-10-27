Many Walt Disney World Shows Shuttered, Massive Cast and Crew Layoffs

Earlier last month we were told that Disney Parks were going to layoff 28,000 employees in their Parks and Experiences divisions. We knew that the news of certain cast members getting laid off would trickle out from the Disney Cast Member’s social media over the following months. We covered the first rounds, along with the layoffs that came with statements from unions, there have been some others who were let go and the news flew under the radar and we missed those stories. But this evening, news of the latest round of layoffs hit the Disney community like a freight train and there were moments when we were not sure when the carnage would end.

Notices that employees were being let go started pouring out after Walt Disney World Resort closed on Tuesday October 27th. All of the information we have about these layoffs is from the cast members themselves. What we know now, at the time of writing this, is that cast members and crew personnel were laid off at the same time from a number of regular shows, parades, and other live entertainment within the Florida parks.

Here are the shows that have been affected by these layoffs, to the best of our knowledge the entire cast and crew has been let go, they are:

Festival of the Lion King

Citizens of Hollywood

Hoop-Dee-Doo Musical Review

Monster’s Inc. Laugh Floor

Magic Kingdom’s Citizens of Main Street

Beauty and the Beast Live

To be clear, these shows were shut down and the cast and crew were let go because of the fallout from the government’s mishandling of the COVID-19 Pandemic not because of any lack of interest in their work. These shows were constantly rated as some of the best experiences in the parks. The ongoing pandemic, the lack of any guidance from the federal government, and the sharp increase in new cases are all indications that large crowds will not be returning to the central Florida parks anytime soon.

Festival of the Lion King

The news was spread by the social media accounts of the cast members affected. We do not have any word from Disney regarding these specific layoffs. Many are curious if this means the end for some of these shows, even when public health is no longer a concern and crowds return. There has been no official word, so we will just have to wait and see.

Fallout from the failed Government Response to the COVID-19 Pandemic will have lasting consequences in every industry, including Disney Parks

Everyone at The DisInsider sends their love and strength to the performers and crew who lost their jobs tonight. It is clear that these performers are the greatest around and they will be working and performing very soon. But those kind words do not pay the rent or put food on the table. The quicker we can all work together and get through this pandemic the sooner these beautiful performers will be able to add a little magic back into a world that so desperately needs it. Thank you for all that you have done, you have given both children and adults memories that will live forever and moments that can never be recreated. We are looking forward to see what you have in store for us in the future. You have talents that few people have and your ability to create magic is something humanity desperately needs right now, however, humanity won’t be able to seek it out until some time next year. We hope you are able to come back and share with us your gift, but if not, and your life takes you down a different path, we wish you all of the best and know that the failing economy and broken social fabric brought on by a mishandled global pandemic caused you to lose your job, it is not a reflection on you or your talent. Shine on and stay safe. – Sean Nyberg, The DisInsider