Disneyland Paris to Close Again Due to Covid-19 Surge

It was announced that Disneyland Paris will close on October 30th as France begins another nationwide shutdown due to a third wave of COVID-19 cases.

The length of the closure is anticipated to last one month, but the status will be re-evaluated every two weeks. This will be the second Disney park to have to close for a second time after reopening. The first was Hong Kong Disneyland which reopened again at the end of summer.

Disneyland Paris joins the Disneyland Resort in Anaheim as the two Disney resorts currently closed due to COVID-19. Positive cases and hospitalizations continue to spike throughout Europe and the United States leaving many to wonder if we are headed toward another shutdown in Orlando. There is no sign that this is imminent, but things have been changing fast and decisions are being made daily.

Stick with The DisInsider for more details regarding the Disney Parks.