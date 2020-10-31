‘Orange Is The New Black’ Star Jolene Purdy Joins ‘WandaVision’

Looks like Marvel Studios’ is continuing to add talent to its already impressive WandaVision cast, as according to Deadline, Orange Is The New Black star Jolene Purdy will appear in the series in a recurring role.

The trade had the news was tucked away in a completely separate report about HBO’s White Lotus. It is unknown at this time who Purdy will be playing, but Deadline did note that Purdy has already completed filming on the Disney+ series, which is expected to debut on the streamer later this year.

WandaVision is set to star Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany, reprising their popular roles of Wanda Maximoff and Vision. Teyonah Parris will also appear in the series as the grown-up version of Monica Rambeau, who was introduced to fans in Captain Marvel. Kathryn Hahn is playing a nosey neighbor reportedly named Agatha. Josh Stamberg will also appear as an agent alongside Randall Park’s Agent Jimmy Woo, a character introduced in Ant-Man and the Wasp. Evan Peters is also rumored to appear in a mysterious role.

According to previous reports Doctor Strange himself, Benedict Cumberbatch was on set for the last week of filming for WandaVision, which lines up with another story reported stating longtime Doctor Strange villain Nightmare would be the antagonist for the series, as well as Marvel Studios CCO Kevin Feige previously stating the film will lead directly into Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

WandaVision will mark the first series from Marvel Studios streaming exclusively on Disney+. The series is a blend of classic television and the Marvel Cinematic Universe in which Wanda Maximoff and Vision—two super-powered beings living idealized suburban lives—begin to suspect that everything is not as it seems. The series is also rumored to have shot in front of a live studio audience and will pay homage to the multi-camera sitcom comedies throughout television history, including I Love Lucy. Funny enough a lot of these reports regarding WandaVision have come from Murphy’s Multiverse, so this news has some weight to it.