‘The Mandalorian’ Season Three Rumored to Begin Filming This Month

The Mandalorian returned to Disney+ with its second season premiere last week, with production wrapping before the pandemic closed studios. While not officially greenlit, a third season is in development and has been since earlier this year.

Series executive producer Jon Favreau previously stated that filming on the third season could come before the end of the year. Now, thanks to a new listing in Production Weekly, the third season could be kicking off production as early as next week, under the working title Buccaneer, something I revealed a couple of weeks ago.

Details on the third season are being kept under wraps, but Deadline is reporting that Sophie Thatcher (The Tomorrow Man) is being rumored to be joining The Mandalorian franchise, though, there are conflicting reports from insiders whether she will be part of The Mandalorian‘s upcoming third season or a spinoff series, or even both.

Deadline further detailed that the rumored Cara Dune – Bo-Katan Kryze series is not real, but could change in the future, though I personally find it unlikely. Furthermore, a female-centered Star Wars series, written and showrun by Leslye Headland (Russian Doll) described as being a female-driven action thriller with martial arts elements, set in an alternate timeline from the ‘Star Wars’ universe.

The Mandalorian season two sees the return of Pedro Pascal as a titular bounty hunter, Gina Carano as Cara Dune, Carl Weathers as Greef Karga, Emily Swallow as the Armorer, Bill Burr as Mayfeld, Ming-Na Wen as Fennec Shand, and Giancarlo Esposito as Moff Gideon. The series will also include some newcomers including Rosario Dawson as Jedi Ahsoka Tano, with Michael Biehn and Sasha Banks in unknown roles.

Season two of The Mandalorian is now streaming on Disney+.