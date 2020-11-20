Park Hopper Coming Back to Walt Disney World

It has been announced that the Walt Disney World Resort will be bringing back the Park Hopper ticket to their parks starting January 1st, 2021. The resort removed this option when they began their phased reopening this summer to help control the size of the crowds. Guests could only visit one park per day and had to reserve a spot prior to the day they planned to visit.

Walt Disney World consists of four theme parks: Magic Kingdom, Epcot, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, and Disney’s Animal Kingdom. Since the single-park reservation system has been implemented, the park most likely to sellout of spots is Disney’s Hollywood Studios. This is likely due to the park being home to Disney’s newest attractions, Mickey and Minnie’s Runaway Railway and Star Wars Rise of the Resistance in Galaxy’s Edge. The park is also home to the very popular Slinky Dog Dash, Twilight Zone Tower of Terror, and Rock’n’Roller Coaster.

Star Wars Galaxy’s Edge in Disney’s Hollywood Studio is a huge hit with guests.

The reintroduction of the Park Hopper ticket will still require guests to reserve spots in the park they intend to visit first, as well as reserving a spot in their second park. Guests must physically go to their first park, before they can head over to their second.

Park Hopper hours start at 2PM each day and end at the park’s closing time. While the addition of Park Hopper is moving the resort in the direction of pre-Covid normalcy, all of the safety measures will remain, such as mandatory mask wearing, use of social distancing markers, mobile ordering, and more, and Disney will continue to keep park capacity at lower than normal levels.

