Casting Details For Obi-Wan Disney+ Series Emerge

Details about Disney’s Obi-Wan Kenobi have been very scarce…up until now.

According to The Illuminerdi, not only has casting begun for the next new live action series set in the galaxy far, far away, but several actress are already in contention for one of the show’s most prominent supporting roles.

The role, referred to as Riley/Eve (which could very well be renamed to something else by the time the show begins production), will reportedly be a co-lead to the already confirmed Ewan McGregor.

An abbreviated character breakdown revealed by The Illuminerdi also indicates that Disney wants a female BIPOC for the role. While little else is known about the character, the site also confirmed that the 3 actresses in the running to play her are Naomi Scott (Aladdin, Power Rangers), Thusa Mbedu (Barry Jenkins’ upcoming The Underground Railroad), and relative newcomer Anula Navlekar.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – NOVEMBER 07: Naomi Scott attends the “Charlie’s Angels” photo call at the Whitby Hotel on November 07, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

Additional supporting character names and descriptions are as follows:

Tia – Female, Mid 30s, BIPOC

Harold – Male, 20s-30s, Quirky and Comedic

Bella – Female, 40s, Latinx

There are no other actors or actresses that seem to be attached to project as of right now, but considering that production on the show begins this March that should change very soon.

The six part limited series will be helmed entirely by Deborah Chow, and produced by Kathleen Kennedy and Carrie Beck, in addition to Chow.

While plot details about the show have been equally scarce, it’s strongly believed that it will follow McGregor’s Kenobi in between the events of Revenge of the Sith and A New Hope.