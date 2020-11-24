‘Percy Jackson’ Disney+ Series Update

Fans have been anxiously waiting for any updates on the Disney+ Percy Jackson series, and thanks to Rick Riordan’s wife, Becky, we finally have one.

Riordan took to Twitter to share that a completed script has been sent to Disney+ for approval.

Great news to share this morning. Yesterday our team sent the #PercyJackson pilot script up the chain of command at the TV studio for notes and approvals. Why is this news? Adaptation is a very slow collaborative process so we are excited for every step in the right direction! — Becky Riordan (@camphalfblood) November 24, 2020

Not much has been discussed regarding casting, which they did some looking during the pandemic (remotely), but casting should come early next year as the series is looking to begin shooting next Summer. With a 2022 debut on the streamer in mind.

The series will reportedly follow the storyline of the five-book series starting with The Lightning Thief which centers on a teenager who discovers he’s the descendant of a Greek god and sets out on an adventure to settle an on-going battle between the gods. The series will then tackle each new book for every season, if Disney+ greenlights more seasons that is. It will be produced by Fox 21 TV Studios.

Released in 2010 and directed by Chris Columbus (Harry Potter and the Sorcerers Stone), Percy Jackson & The Olympians: The Lighting Thief starred Logan Lerman, Alexandra Daddario, and Brandon T. Jackson and followed A teenager discovers he’s the descendant of a Greek god and sets out on an adventure to settle an on-going battle between the gods. The film grossed over $225M on a $95M budget. In 2013, the sequel Percy Jackson: Sea of Monsters sadly lost the studio money grossing under $200M on a $90M budget, plans of continuing the series – which was planned, were sadly cancelled.