ABC to Air “The Disney Holiday Singalong” Monday Nov 30th

The newest iteration of the hugely successful Disney Singalong specials on ABC will air this Monday, November 30th, at 8PM. This time the special will be focused on — what else? — the Holidays!

“The Disney Holiday Singalong” will be a one hour special coming to ABC this Monday and will include the following performances:

BTS – “Santa Claus Is Coming To Town”

Andrea Bocelli – “Silent Night”

Michael Bublé – “It’s Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas”

Ciara – “Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree”

Chloe x Halle – “Do You Want to Build a Snowman?”

Derek Hough and Hayley Erbert – “Hey Santa” and “Jingle Bells”

Julianne Hough – “Whistle While You Work” and “Let It Snow”

Adam Lambert – “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas”

Leslie Odom Jr. – “What’s This?”

Katy Perry – “I’ll Be Home for Christmas” and “Cozy Little Christmas”

P!NK – “The Christmas Song (Chestnuts Roasting on an Open Fire)”

Kerry Washington – “Joy to the World”

Along with a special performance of Frozen’s “Let it Go” by the Broadway casts of “Frozen,” “The Lion King,” and “Aladdin,” along with the North American Touring companies of “Frozen.”

These Disney Singalong specials on ABC have been a huge hit for Disney, with the two that have already aired drawing a combined 22.3 million total viewers when live and delayed ratings were counted. The first special aired back in April, when the pandemic was in its first surge, and it became the highest rated show among Adults 18-49 on any network since The Oscars two months prior.

