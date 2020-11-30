Erin Kellyman, Cailee Spaeny, and Ellie Bamber in Talks to Join The Disney+ ‘Willow’ Series

Erin Kellyman (The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Solo: A Star Wars Story), Ellie Bamber (Nocturnal Animals), and Cailee Spaeny (The Craft: Legacy) are in talks to join the Disney+ Willow sequel series, joining star Warwick Davis, Deadline has learned.

It is unknown at this time who the actresses are playing, but according to recent character breakdowns, which you can see below, these could be some possibilities.

GIRL 1 – Series Regular Female (18-24) Caucasian – Daughter of two characters from the first film

Girl 2 – Series Regular Female (18-24) Mixed – Young returning character from the film.

Girl 3 – Series Regular Female (18-24) Hispanic – The villain of the piece

Male Love Interest – Series Regular (30-35) – Love interest to “Girl 2”

Jon M. Chu (Crazy Rich Asians) is set to direct the pilot, and will serve as executive producer along with showrunners Jonathan Kasdan (Solo: A Star Wars Story) and Wendy Mericle (Arrow). Jonathan Kasdan wrote the pilot.

Kathleen Kennedy, Michelle Rejwan, Jon M. Chu, Jonathan Kasdan, Wendy Mericle, Ron Howard and Imagine Television will serve as executive producers, with Roopesh Parekh and Hannah Friedman as co-executive producers. Additionally, Bob Dolman will serve as consulting producer with Julia Cooperman as producer.

Lucasfilm plans to start production on the Willow series in April 2021 in Wales, where the original film was shot. The show is being ordered for an 8-episode first season, but the hope is for it to continue as an ongoing series.