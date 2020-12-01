Apple and Google Award Disney+ App of the Year Honors

This past year has been filled with a lot of challenges for the Disney company in their parks, cruises, and movie theater box office receipts due to Covid-19, but the one bright spot we’ve assumed has been Disney+ and we are starting to get some real confirmation as the end of the year “best of” lists start to trickle out.

Apple just announced their winners for “App Store Best of 2020” and Disney Plus took the title of Best Apple TV App for the year 2020. Apple’s editorial board stated that Disney Plus “offered a sense of unlimited possibility that many craved.”

The App Store Best of 2020 winners recognizes 15 apps and games notable for their positive cultural impact, helpfulness, and importance.

We also got a glimpse at Apple’s most downloaded Apps of 2020 and Disney Plus was right near the top on a couple of them.

Disney Plus came in at #3 for the most downloaded Free iPhone App, behind TikTok at #2 and the pandemic boosted Zoom at #1, no surprise there.

Disney Plus came in at #2 for the most downloaded Free iPad App, behind Zoom.

Google Play also announced their Best of 2020 for their Play Store and users awarded Disney+ the title of Best App of 2020.

It had already been reported that as of last month Disney+ had over 73.7 million paid subscribers globally, surpassing the projected five-year goal of 60+ million in less than one year. So it is no surprise that Apple and Google rate the app’s first year as one of the best.