Disney Characters to Return to Walt Disney World Resort Hotels

To quote the original Poltergeist sequel from my youth, “They’re baaaaaaack.” Now, to add the proper qualifiers for a Covid-19 Disney story, *Sort of, **Allegedly, ***You’ll never know when!

Who is back? Well, it is being reported that the beloved Disney Characters will start to appear at the Walt Disney World Resort Hotels at the end of this month. Since the pandemic created so many restrictions you were hard pressed to find a character in the park, let alone in one of their numerous hotels. But that appears to be changing, slowly.

We do know that there will not be any meet and greets and it is believed the characters will appear on some sort of ATV vehicle, so they can drive in to make an appearance in person, and then drive out. Maintaining social distance and avoiding creating a scene that would cause people to stop and gather in groups.

No one would claim this is an ideal character meeting opportunity, but it is good to see Disney being creative and trying to bring familiar magic back to the parks little by little.

We will keep an eye on this story and bring you any further developments.