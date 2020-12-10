Chris Evans to Voice Buzz Lightyear in ‘Toy Story’ Prequel ‘Lightyear

Today, during Disney’s Investors Day 2020, Pixar Animation CEO, Pete Docter revealed that the studio is developing a prequel to their storied Toy Story franchise.

Read: Star Wars: The Entire Slate Announced At Disney’s Investor Day

Docter revealed the film will follow the origins of Buzz Lightyear with Captain America himself, Chris Evans taking over the role made famous by Tim Allen. The film is being marketed as a sci-fi adventure film telling the origin of the character the Buzz toy is based on.

The film is called Lightyear and launches into theaters on June 17, 2022.