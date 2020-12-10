Introducing STAR: Disney Plus’ Mature Section

Disney’s highly anticipated Investor Day is already under way, but there have already been some major announcements.



In addition to nearly surpassing their original subscriber goal and releasing Raya and the Last Dragon on Disney+ and in theaters simultaneously, Disney also unveiled Star.



Star will be the mature section within the Disney+ app that will only be available internationally.



The section will have its own tile on top of the app alongside the other content sections such Marvel, Star Wars, and Nat Geo.



Unlike the other sections though, it will require the user to verify their age before they begin to browse. It will also feature many of the hot adult properties that Disney received the rights to after its merger with Fox.



Star will launch as a part of Disney+ early next year.



This is a breaking story so stay tuned for more details as Disney Investor Day continues.





