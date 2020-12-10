‘Raya and the Last Dragon’ Hitting Theaters and Disney+ With Premier Access

During Disney’s Investor Day 2020 event, it was announced that Walt Disney Animation Studios’ Raya and the Last Dragon is keeping to a theatrical release with a bit of a perk.

The film will also hit Disney+ with Priemer Access on the same day, March 5th. This is a route the company went in September with their live-action adaptation of Mulan. It is unknown if Raya and the Last Dragon will cost $29.99, the same price Mulan cost during its run. A brand new poster for the film has also debuted, which you can see below.

Long ago, in the fantasy world of Kumandra, humans and dragons lived together in harmony. But when an evil force threatened the land, the dragons sacrificed themselves to save humanity. Now, 500 years later, that same evil has returned and it’s up to a lone warrior, Raya, to track down the legendary last dragon to restore the fractured land and its divided people. However, along her journey, she’ll learn that it’ll take more than a dragon to save the world—it’s going to take trust and teamwork as well.

From directors, Don Hall (Big Hero 6) and Carlos López Estrada (Blindspotting), co-directors Paul Briggs (The Princess and the Frog) and John Ripa (Frozen), producers Osnat Shurer (Moana) and Peter Del Vecho (Frozen 2), and featuring the voices of Kelly Marie Tran (Star Wars: The Last Jedi) as Raya and Awkwafina (Crazy Rich Asians) as the last dragon Sisu.