‘Dinosaurs’ from Jim Henson Coming to Disney+ in January

According to a recent article from Collider, the Jim Henson series Dinosaurs will be making its way to Disney+ this coming January.

Brian Henson, the son of Jim Henson, sat down with Drew Taylor of Collider, to discuss the show’s legacy and its upcoming new platform.

Henson had this to say when he was asked if he was excited for it to appear on the service:

“I am. Although up until pretty recently it was on Hulu and it has had quite a following on Hulu. I think the audience will more easily find it on Disney+, which is terrific. It sits very well on Disney+. When they were divvying up what goes where, they eventually decided Dinosaurs should be over on Disney+. I think it’ll find a bigger and new audience base on Disney+.”

Dinosaurs originally premiered on ABC in 1991, the year following the death of Jim Henson. In his final years, he was in negotiations with The Walt Disney Company for them to acquire his properties. Unfortunately, his unexpected death put a wrench in these plans and the deal wasn’t completed for years.

Dinosaurs will join other Henson shows on Disney+ including Muppets Now and Earth to Ned, which has just been confirmed to receive new episodes.

Source: Collider