Ming-Na Wen to Reprise Her Role as Fennech Shand in ‘The Bad Batch’

Last week, Lucasfilm President, Kathleen Kennedy shared the first trailer for the upcoming Disney+ animated Star Wars series, The Bad Batch. In the footage, we got a quick look at Fennec Shand, who we were introduced to better in both seasons of The Mandalorian.

Now, thanks to StarWars.com, we now have confirmation that Ming-Na Wen will reprise her role as the assassin, Shand for the upcoming series. The actress has spoke with the site and let everyone she kept the news under wraps.

“Do you know how long I’ve had to keep silent about Fennec coming back? This is the first time I’ve been able to talk about it!” After the sizzle reel for the upcoming Star Wars animation project was revealed last week, Wen still had to stay mum for a few more days, Filoni told her. Her response? “Dave, if you wanted to keep it a secret you shouldn’t have put me in the trailer!” she laughs. “Everybody is saying they just want the confirmation. So, yes, it is Fennec! It’s a younger Fennec and she is voiced by me and I’m thrilled and beyond happy that Dave wanted to create more of a backstory for her.”

The Bad Batch will follow the elite group of experimental clones known as the titular “Bad Batch” – first introduced in The Clone Wars – as they try to navigate a post-Clone War galaxy. Each member of the team possesses a unique and particularly exceptional skill that will help as they take on various dangerous missions throughout the series. Their goal will not only be to survive but to find a new purpose.

The series is executive produced by Dave Filoni (The Mandalorian, Star Wars: The Clone Wars), Athena Portillo (Star Wars: The Clone Wars, Star Wars Rebels), Brad Rau (Star Wars Rebels, Star Wars Resistance) and Jennifer Corbett (Star Wars Resistance, NCIS) with Carrie Beck (The Mandalorian, Star Wars Rebels) as co-executive producer and Josh Rimes as producer (Star Wars Resistance). Rau is also serving as supervising director with Corbett as head writer.

The animated series will arrive exclusively on Disney+ next year.