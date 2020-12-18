A Little Disney Magic in the White House? Bob Iger Being Eyed for Ambassador Roles

Bob Iger once thought about running for President. Although he decided not to, it looks like he may still be in the mix to be part of the Biden administration. It appears that Iger is on President-Elect Joe Biden’s shortlist for an ambassador role in his administration. He is being eyed for the possible ambassador of China or the U.K. according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Both would be great fits for Iger. China seems to be more intriguing because of Disney’s presence in the middle kingdom. If Iger was to accept one of the positions, it would end his historic run with the Walt Disney Company. Iger was named President and COO of Disney in 2000, and later became CEO in 2005. Before that, he served as the President of ABC Television from 1994 to 1995, and as President/COO of Capital Cities/ABC from 1995 until Disney’s acquisition of the company in 1996. He stepped from CEO of Disney on February 25th of this year.

Former Chairman of Walt Disney Studios Jeffery Katzenberg is also being looked at for a possible ambassador role as well. It’s no secret that Iger and Katzenberg were both huge supporters of Biden. Iger gave $250,000 to The Biden Victory Fund, Katzenberg, who hosted multiple events for the candidate during the campaign, gave over $600,000 as well.

What are your thoughts on having a little Disney magic represented in the White House?