Season 2 Finale Of ‘The Mandalorian’ Confirms Boba Fett Spin-Off; Will Premiere In 2021

This week’s Season 2 finale of The Mandalorian was just as action-packed as fans expected it to be. However, it was the last 10 minutes that gave the viewers the most digest.

***MAJOR SPOILERS BELOW***

Aside from the unexpected appearance of the Luke Skywalker, a post-credit scene (Disney’s calling card, at this point) saw fan favorite bounty hunter Boba Fett and his companion Fennec Shand return to Jabba the Hut’s palace on Tatooine to reclaim his proverbial throne. As great as it was to see Fett back in his natural habitat though, that wasn’t even the best part.

After the brief clip, two title cards appeared. The first read, “The Book of Boba Fett.” The second read, “Coming December 2021.” You can see the title cards below!





Yes! Disney officially confirmed what many had speculated throughout this entire season: Boba Fett is indeed getting his own show. And it’s not only in development, it’s got a title and a target release date too!

The Book of Boba Fett joins a handful of new projects announced last week during Disney’s Investor Day including Ahsoka Tano’s solo series and Patty Jenkins’ Rogue Squadron.

While little else is known about the series right now, it appears that Fennec Shand will be saddling up alongside Boba Fett. Could we also see the likes of Din Djarin, Bo-Katan, or even Grogu make an appearance? The possibilities are as limitless as the galaxy far, far away itself.

