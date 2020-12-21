Peter Jackson Reveals Sneak Peek at ‘The Beatles: Get Back’

Acclaimed filmmaker Peter Jackson has released an exclusive sneak peek of his upcoming documentary The Beatles: Get Back. The 5-minute special look is available to fans worldwide on TheBeatles.com and streaming on Disney+.

Jackson released a statement reagrding why this is a good time for a sneak peek:

“We wanted to give the fans of The Beatles all over the world a holiday treat, so we put together this five-minute sneak peek at our upcoming theatrical film ‘The Beatles: Get Back.’ We hope it will bring a smile to everyone’s faces and some much-needed joy at this difficult time.”

Acclaimed filmmaker Peter Jackson’s The Beatles: Get Back is a unique cinematic experience that takes audiences back in time to The Beatles’ intimate recording sessions during a pivotal moment in music history. The film showcases the warmth, camaraderie and creative genius that defined the legacy of the iconic foursome. Shot in January 1969 and compiled from over 60 hours of unseen footage (filmed by Michael Lindsay-Hogg) and more than 150 hours of unheard audio, all of which has been brilliantly restored, “The Beatles: Get Back” is the story of John Lennon, Paul McCartney, George Harrison and Ringo Starr as they plan their first live show in over two years and charts the writing and rehearsing of 14 new songs, originally intended for release on an accompanying live album. The film features – for the first time in its entirety – The Beatles’ last live performance as a group, the unforgettable rooftop concert on London’s Savile Row as well as other songs and classic compositions featured on the band’s final two albums, Abbey Road and Let It Be.

An exciting new collaboration between The Beatles and three-time Oscar®-winning filmmaker Peter Jackson (The Lord of the Rings trilogy, They Shall Not Grow Old) presented by The Walt Disney Studios in association with Apple Corps Ltd. and WingNut Films Productions Ltd., The Beatles: Get Back is directed by Jackson, produced by Jackson, Clare Olssen (They Shall Not Grow Old) and Jonathan Clyde (“Eight Days A Week”), with Ken Kamins (The Hobbit trilogy) and Apple Corps’ Jeff Jones (Eight Days A Week) serving as executive producers. Jabez Olssen (Rogue One: A Star Wars Story) serves as the film’s editor, and the music is mixed by Giles Martin (Rocketman) and Sam Okell (Yesterday).

The Beatles: Get Back will open in U.S. theaters on August 27, 2021.