Marvel Studios Announces New Years Musical Event

Two weeks ago, Marvel Studios President, Kevin Feige revealed new details and projects in the works during Disney’s Investor’s Day meeting. Well, the news keeps coming.

Kevin Feige announced last night that the studio will debut a Marvel-themed musical performance to ring in the new year. The performance will air during China’s Bilibili New Year’s Gala on Dec. 31, giving fans a glimpse of things to come in 2021.

Marvel Studios has a message to Marvel fans in China – A Marvel theme musical show from new year performance hosted by Chinese bilibili on Dec.31, 2020. pic.twitter.com/STOc5Mqxwo — Gavin (@gavinfeng97) December 23, 2020

“2020 has been an unusual year for all of us but together, we’ve kept hope alive in the face of unprecedented challenges but we’ve never stopped telling the tales of heroes,” Feige said. “Next year, Marvel Studios will continue bringing stories to the big screen, including Black Widow, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, as well as Eternals, welcoming a brand new era in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.”

However, before jumping straight into 2021, Feige wanted to give fans a little gift through the magic of song. The New Year’s musical performance will help to relive the biggest moments of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. According to the caption released with Feige’s video, “The light of Marvel heroes still glows. After the final battle, a new era of Marvel Cinematic Universe will begin.”