Disney’s All-Time Highest Grossing Films

Over the years Disney has dominated the Box Office both domestically and worldwide. While the most recent years have shown a domination the likes of which Disney has never seen before, they’ve been a top earning studio for several decades.

Knowing Disney is a top grossing studio, which of their films have been the most successful? That is a difficult question because one has to define success. Are we talking which film made the most money? Which film had the greatest societal impact? Which film won the most awards? Which film was represented the most in theme parks. Etc.

For this list we are going to look at Worldwide Box Office receipts for films released by Disney. Now comes the inevitable question, are we talking overall dollars or are we adjusting for inflation? Both lists have their benefits and both lists tell different stories, so let’s look at both.

One final note, a few films that Disney currently owns (Avatar) would be on this list if Disney had owned them when they were released, but since they acquired them after their theatrical run they are left off.



All-Time Worldwide Box Office Receipts for Walt Disney Films:

Avengers: Endgame (2019) Star Wars Ep VII: The Force Awakens (2015) Avengers: Infinity War (2018) The Lion King (Live Action Remake) (2019) The Avengers (2012) Frozen II (2019) Avengers: Age of Ultron (2015) Black Panther (2018) Star Wars Ep VIII: The Last Jedi (2017) Frozen (2013)

Avengers: Endgame was one of the biggest successes in film history, earning $2.798 Billion Worldwide in 2019

All-Time North American Box Office Receipts for Walt Disney Films (Adjusted for Inflation):

Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs (1937) Star Wars: The Force Awakens (2015) One Hundred and One Dalmatians (1961) Avengers: Endgame (2019) The Lion King (1994) Fantasia (1941) Mary Poppins (1964) The Avengers (2012) Black Panther (2018) The Jungle Book (1967)

Snow White and the Seven Dwarves was Disney’s first feature length animated film. The 1937 hit tops the charts when tickets are adjusted for inflation.

