Elijah Richardson Rumored For ‘The Falcon and the Winter Soldier’

It looks like Marvel Studios is continuing to build towards an inevitable Young Avengers project. Now, it looks like Elijah Richardson (King Jack) has nailed a pivotal role in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

According to Richardson’s IMDb page, via Murphy’s Multiverse, the actor is set to appear in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. Richardson will play Eli Bradley, also know as the Patriot, in a two episode run. The site does state that despite IMDb not being the most reliable place for casting confirmations, they have heard on their own that the Eli Bradley character would make an appearance. Also, IMDb has gotten things correct before.

For those unfamiliar with the character, Eli Bradley is the second Marvel Universe character to use the name Patriot debuted in Young Avengers #1 (April 2005): Eli Bradley, grandson of Isaiah Bradley, an incarnation of Captain America. Isaiah had received his powers (in the limited series Truth: Red, White & Black) as part of an early Super-Soldier Serum experiment tested on African American men in an attempt to reproduce the formula lost after being used to turn Steve Rogers into Captain America. Eli’s mother was conceived before Isaiah’s involvement with the experiment, however, so Eli could not have inherited his grandfather’s powers genetically.

As we mentioned earlier Marvel Studios is building towards introducing the Young Avengers, as a project is in the works for Disney+. Hailee Steinfeld is Kate Bishop and Kathryn Newton is Cassie Lang, both who are apart of the team, it is also possible we see both Florence Pugh’s Yelena Belova and Xochitl Gomez’s America Chavez join the team as well.

Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan, reprise their MCU roles, in addition to Daniel Bruhl and Emily VanCamp. The series will also feature Wyatt Russell, Danny Ramirez, Adepero Oduye, Desmond Chiam, Miki Ishikawa, Noah Mills, Carl Lumbly, and Erin Kellyman.

The six-episode original series is directed by Kari Skogland with Malcolm Spellman serving as head writer, Marvel Studios’ The Falcon and The Winter Soldier debuts on Disney+ on March 19, 2021.