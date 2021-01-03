Nick Offerman Offered Role of Smee in ‘Peter Pan and Wendy’

The Illuminerdi has reported that Nick Offerman of NBC’s Parks and Recreation has been offered the role of Smee in the upcoming live-action remake Peter Pan and Wendy.

If he accepts, he will act alongside Jude Law as the legendary villain, Captain Hook. In contrast to Hook, Smee is not a threatening character, often providing the comic relief in the scenes featuring pirates. In makes sense, then, that a gifted comedian such as Offerman would be offered this role.

In addition to Offerman, we are hearing that Brendan Gleeson is also being considered for the role. Gleeson is best known to American audiences as Mad-Eye Moody in the Harry Potter franchise. Most recently, he portrayed Donald Trump for the Showtime miniseries The Comey Rule.

Peter Pan and Wendy will be directed by David Lowery, who also wrote the screenplay along with Toby Halbrooks. Lowery previously directed the remake of Pete’s Dragon, released in 2016. In addition to Jude Law, the cast will include newcomer Alexander Molony and Ever Anderson as the titular characters, respectively. Tinkerbell will be played by Yara Shahidi and Alyssa Alook will play Tiger Lily, who we revealed will play a pivotal role in the film. Production will begin in March of 2021. At the Disney Investor Day, it was revealed that this film will be releasing directly to Disney+.

Source: The Illuminerdi