Content and Marketing President for Disney+ Stepping Down

It has been announced that Ricky Strauss, the president of content and marketing for Disney+, will be stepping down at the end of January. He joins a growing list of studio executives who have left the company in the past year.

Since June 2018, Strauss helped head the launch of the then-upcoming streaming service, Disney+. Before that, he spent six years leading the film marketing group for The Walt Disney Company.

In regard to his departure, Strauss said this:

“After nine years with The Walt Disney Company, and much contemplation over the past several months, I have come to the decision that it is time for me to move on to pursue new creative endeavors.”

“I am incredibly grateful to have had the chance to work for a company that I always dreamed of as a kid — and have been able to play a role in defining its future. The launch of Disney+ was a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity — and I will never forget the journey we traveled together.”

Ricky Strauss’s duties will be taken over by Joe Earley, leader of brand marketing and operations for Disney+ since 2019.

Source: The Hollywood Reporter