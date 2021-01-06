Hulu’s ‘Only Murders In The Building’ Finds A New Tenant In Amy Ryan

Hulu’s forthcoming Only Murders in the Building from the mind of Steve Martin has finally begun expanding its cast. In addition to Martin himself, Martin Short and Selena Gomez were previously announced as the stars of the murder mystery comedy series. However, today Deadline has reported that Academy Award winner Amy Ryan is joining the cast too.

Martin, Short, and Gomez will play three strangers living in the same– all mutually obsessed with true crime stories – that somehow end up involved in one.

Ryan will play a musician who resides in the building as well. Her last major television role was as the female Michael Scott, Holly Flax, on The Office.

Aaron Dominguez will also star in the show as the estranged son of the building’s super who mysteriously returns to live there.

In addition to Martin, Short, Gomez, John Hoffman, Jamie Babbitt, Jen Rosenthal, and This Is Us creator Dan Fogelman are all set to executively produce the series.

More casting announcements are expected soon.

