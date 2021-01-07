Disney Eying Oakes Fegley for Role in Pinocchio

The Illuminerdi has reported that Disney is looking at actor Oakes Fegley to play the role of Lampwick in the upcoming remake of Pinocchio.

Read: Exclusive: Alan Silvestri to Compose Disney+’s ‘Pinocchio’ With Glen Ballard Writing New Songs

Fegley is an actor that has worked with the studio before, previously appearing as Pete is David Lowery’s remake of Pete’s Dragon in 2016. More recently, he appeared alongside Robert De Niro in last year’s The War with Grandpa.

Lampwick is a character that also appeared in the original film. He is a kid who Pinocchio meets at Pleasure Island and happily indulges in all of the vices that the island provides.

Pinocchio, under the working title “Maestro”, will be directed by Robert Zemeckis of Back to the Future and Who Framed Roger Rabbit. At the Disney Investor Day, Tom Hanks was confirmed to play the character of Geppetto. Though Hanks is the only one officially cast, Alan Cumming and Stephen Graham are both being considered for the roles of Honest John and the Coachman, respectively.

It was also confirmed that the film would release on Disney+, though no official date has been announced. In December, we exclusively reported that the film will be a musical, with new songs being written by Alan Silvestri and Glen Ballard.

Source: The Illuminerdi