‘LOKI’ Season 2 Confirmed

While we’re a little over a week away from the new era of Marvel Television, Disney continues to sow the seeds for its future.

Earlier today it was reported that Loki showrunner and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness scribe Michael Waldron had signed an overall deal with Disney; however in addition to affording him the opportunity to work on Kevin Feige’s forthcoming Star Wars film, the deal mentions bringing him back onboard for a second season of Loki.

Prior to this announcement, it was rumored that the series would span several seasons, but this looks to be the first official confirmation from Disney that there are more plans for Tom Hiddleston’s God of Mischief beyond Phase 4.

There’s been nothing said about future seasons of WandaVision and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, even though they premiere before Loki, which has lead most to believe that they might each just be a one-off event series. With Marvel’s history of keeping details close to the chest that could change though, and it makes the news of a second season of Loki all the more interesting.

The first season of Loki is slated to hit Disney+ this May – an exact date is pending. Set to , the show will reportedly be a crime thriller that follows the Loki from an alternate timeline created during the events of Avengers: Endgame as he uses the Tesseract he stole to alter history and even comes in contact with the Marvel’s Time Variance Authority.

Source: Deadline