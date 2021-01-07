‘LOKI’ Showrunner Michael Waldron Signs Overall Deal With Disney, Will Write Kevin Feige’s ‘Star Wars’ Film

If you aren’t familiar with the name Michael Waldron, you will be soon – especially if you’re a Disney fan.

In addition to being showrunner behind Marvel’s forthcoming Loki series and the scribe for the highly anticipated Doctor Strange In The Multiverse of Madness, Waldron has just signed a massive overall deal with Disney according to Deadline.

While the financial terms of the deal are undisclosed, it will reportedly bring Waldron to the forefront of Marvel Cinematic Universe as a scribe. The deal also includes bringing Waldron onboard as a writer for the mystery Star Wars project that Kevin Feige is developing for Lucasfilm and Disney.

Loki is set to premiere on Disney+ this May, while Doctor Strange 2 is slated to hit theaters on March 25, 2022. No other details are available about Feige’s Star Wars film.

Before planting his roots at Disney, Waldron was most known for his Emmy-winning work on the fourth season of Rick and Morty.

With all the faith Disney has in him though, that’s all about to change.

Source: Deadline