Starting Tomorrow: Disneyland’s Best Ride Tournament

Tomorrow, Monday January 11th, the first annual DisInsider Ultimate Disneyland Reosrt Tournament of Rides will begin.

This month long event will be a single elimation bracket style tournament with four divisions and six rounds. Some of the larger rides recieved a bye for the first round. We also did not include Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance, since the ride had only been open for two months prior to the Covid-19 closure. It will appear on next year’s tournament.

Voting begins tomorrow and you can vote here at The DisInsider’s website, or on Twitter @SeanNyberg or @theDisInsider, also on @theDisInsider Instagram story, and the Facebook page for The DisInsider.

Pass this information on to all of your Disneyland friends, we are looking for a wide range of opinions to truly narrow this down.