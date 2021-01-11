Disneyland: Newest Super Point-Of-Distribution Vaccination Site

It feels a bit like 1955, when Walt Disney changed Orange County forever with the opening of his groundbreaking project, Disneyland. Here we are, 66 years later, and Disneyland will once again embark on a massive undertaking that could change Orange County, once again, forever.

With the Covid-19 pandemic raging in full force, the rush to get vaccines out of the labs and into people’s arms has turned into a process more complicated than many first thought. The Federal Government gave little guidance to the States and simply delivered the supercooled freezers full of the vaccine. States are already struggling with hospital personnel being used to keep covid-19 patients admitted and alive.

So we have the states stretched thin simply trying to attend to hospitalized citizens and we have a Federal Government who is only willing to drop the vaccines off with the states, but they were given no plan on how to assist the states in distribution. This is a very frustrating situation, but it does not mean the vaccine doesn’t work and it has been showing signs that the public is very eager to receive it.

It has been reported that Disneyland will be utilized by the State of California as a vaccination super site. Disneyland will join the likes of Dodgers Stadium who will also be providing their land and infrastructure.

“The Disneyland Resort, the largest employer in the heart of Orange County, has stepped up to host the county’s first Super POD (point-of-dispensing) site – undertaking a monumental task in our vaccination distribution process.” Board of Supervisors Chairman Andrew Do

“Disneyland Resort is proud to help support Orange County and the city of Anaheim with the use of our property, and we are grateful for all of their efforts to combat COVID-19. After a year in which so many in our community have faced unprecedented hardship and uncertainty, there is now reason for optimism with the administration of a vaccine.” Dr. Pamela Hymel, chief medical officer, Disney Parks, Experiences and Products.

The numbers are sobering as deaths and new cases continue to rise. A small glimmer of hope was seen with a downtick of hospitalization rates for this past week. But with a rise in new cases, the hospitalization rates are like to follow.

No information was released regarding exactly how or where on the Disneyland property these vaccination sites will operate. All we know is that the site will open at the end of this week and will serve – by appointment only – people who live or work in Orange County and are eligible based on the state’s priority list.

This is great news and I can’t wait to see videos and pictures of this super vaccination site. Very curious if they will just use the esplanade, or go into both Disneyland and Disney California Adventure. There is a lot of room there and if Orange County can get their vaccination numbers up and up early, then the likelihood of the park opening up sooner will be much greater.

