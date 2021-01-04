Galaxy’s Edge Rumored to Incorporate ’The Mandalorian’ and ‘Rogue Squadron’

The Mandalorian has been a massive success for Disney, the Disney+ series is already lining up multiple spin-offs, as well as a third season. Now, it looks like the company is looking to take that success to the Disney Parks.

On the latest episode of The Disney Dish Podcast, fellow Disney insider Jim Hill talked about the Disney Parks & Resorts division’s plan to possibly incorporate these newer characters into Galaxy’s Edge at both Walt Disney World and Disneyland Resort.

“We should anticipate seeing meet-and-greet opportunities with Mando and the Child, likewise Boba Fett will start making appearances, also Ahsoka Tano…”

For those unfamiliar with Galaxy’s Edge, the land is considered canon to the films and takes place in the sequel trilogy timeline. So, introducing The Mandalorian characters would create a somewhat disjointed timeline for the land. That said, Last year we got an official PhotoPass virtual photo op with Grogu. Hill, makes a case for the continuity issues.

“Kylo Ren does exist in (The Mandalorian’s) universe – he may be four years old – but he does exist. And the thinking right now is, yes, last year guests were excited thereabouts to have Kylo Ren and Rey walking around in Galaxy’s Edge, but in a situation like this where if they were to do something like, say, have Kylo Ren’s shuttle disappear and suddenly the Razor Crest is sitting there parked, that would go from ‘oh that’s interesting’ to ‘holy cow, where’s the line, how do I get my picture taken with the Child’?”

Hill also says that an update to Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run may be in the pipeline for sometime in 2024, after we’ve had five years with the initial mission. That attraction was originally rumored to open with multiple missions, but ultimately only opened with one. Hill also spoke about possible discussions going on with Walt Disney Imagineering and Lucasfilm relating to the upcoming Rogue Squadron film, set to be directed by Wonder Woman, which is set to be released in 2023.

Last month, during Disney’s Investor Day meeting, Lucasfilm President, Kathleen Kennedy revealed over ten new theatrical and Disney+ projects in the works that will expand the Star Wars universe. So, as we see new characters, vehicles, and worlds introduced we could continue see tie-ins to Galaxy’s Edge moving forward.

Source: The Disney Dish podcast (Quotes pulled from The Direct)