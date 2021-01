A new episode of ‘THE DISNEY BEAT’ Podcast is now available.

Spider-Man and Dr Strange were considered for Tower of Terror re-theme before Guardians

re-theme before Guardians New casting for Disney live-action remakes

live-action remakes WandaVision reviews and new songs

reviews and new songs Star Wars Galaxy’s Edge loosens its timeline in the parks

loosens its timeline in the parks New Epcot ride moves forward

ride moves forward Ultimate Tournament of Rides for the Disneyland Resort Begins Today!

Follow me on Twitter at @SeanNyberg to the latest on The Disney Beat Podcast.