Kathleen Rose Perkins to Star in Disney+ Series ‘Doogie Kameāloha’

Following the news of Peyton Elizabeth Lee starring as ‘Doogie’ in the upcoming reboot, more casting has been announced. According to Deadline, Kathleen Rose Perkins will be playing her mother, Dr. Clara Hannon in the series.

Perkins is best known for her role in the sitcom Episodes, which aired on Showtime in the US and on BBC in the UK.

The character of Dr. Hannon is described as a “spitfire Irish mother” who also happens to be the Chief of Staff at the hospital at which ‘Doogie’ works.

Yet to be announced is the casting of Doogie’s father, who is said to be a Hawaiian “Local Boy” that is struggling with watching his daughter grow up.

Titled Doogie Kameāloha, the Disney+ original series will follow the titular character during her teenage years as she pursues a medical career. The show is set in modern-day Hawaii.

This reboot is created by Kourtney Kane, of Fresh Off the Boat and How I Met Your Mother. It will be executive produced by Jake Kasdan, director of the recent Jumanji films and son of Star Wars writer Lawrence Kasdan. No official release date has been set.

Source: Deadline