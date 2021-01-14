Peyton Elizabeth Lee to Star in Disney+ Series ‘Doogie Kameāloha’

Hot off her starring role in Secret Society of Second Born Royals, Peyton Elizabeth Lee will return to Disney+ for the streamers upcoming female-led Doogie Howser reboot. Lee will be playing the character that Neil Patrick Harris originated in the original show Doogie Howser, M. D. As of January 14, 2021, she is the only cast member officially announced.

In addition to starring in Secret Society of Second Born Royals, Lee has starred in other Disney projects in recent years including Andi Mack for Disney Channel, and a voice-over role in Disney Junior’s The Lion Guard.

Titled Doogie Kameāloha, the Disney+ original series will follow the titular character during her teenage years as she pursues a medical career. The show is set in Hawaii, and also will be following her mother and father as they adjust to their daughter growing up and following her passions.

This reboot is created by Kourtney Kane, of Fresh Off the Boat and How I Met Your Mother. It will be executive produced by Jake Kasdan, director of the recent Jumanji films and son of Star Wars writer Lawrence Kasdan. No official release date has been set.

Source: The Hollywood Reporter