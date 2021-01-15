Kevin Feige Teases Nova and His MCU Debut

Early last year, The Illuminerdi obtained a production grid for the project, with Marvel Studios President and Chief Creative Officer Kevin Feige listed as a producer (he’s listed as a producer on all Marvel Studios projects). Well, today some more Nova news has dropped.

While speaking with Nova hopeful himself, Brandon Davis on ComicBook.com’s newest podcast, Phase Zero, Feige briefly shared an update on Nova and his inevitable introduction into the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

“Timing is relative, right? I think I’d been talking about Doctor Strange eight years before that movie came out. So, ‘immediate potential’ is relative. But clearly, we are not shying away from the cosmic end of storytelling right in the sweet spot of the Nova Corps and Nova himself.”

For those unfamiliar with the character, Nova, a.k.a Richard Rider became Nova after the last surviving member of Corps, Rhomann Dey, crash-landed on Earth and bestowed his powers and duty upon him. Dey, as fans might recall, is the name of the Nova officer played by John C. Reilly in Guardians of the Galaxy. With Xandar destroyed during the events of Avengers: Infinity War, we may see an injured Dey travel to Earth to find a replacement.

As we wait for Nova, today, Marvel Studios dropped the first two episodes of its first ever series, WandaVision on Disney+. The series is a blend of classic television and the Marvel Cinematic Universe in which Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen) and Vision (Paul Bettany), two super-powered beings living idealized suburban lives, begin to suspect that everything is not as it seems.