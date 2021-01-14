Chris Evans To Return As Captain America

Today, DEADLINE reported that Chris Evans, who famously portrayed Captain America, will return to the MCU in his respective role.

Their sources say that the deal is being finalized but no word on as to when.

READ: May Calamawy Joins Marvel’s Moon Knight

He wouldn’t get his own solo film; however, he’ll have roles in other projects, similar to Robert Downey Jr. in Captain America: Civil War.

Marvel had no comment.

This comes as a shock due to Evans publicly saying he would not return to the role and said he wants to move on to other projects.

We have no idea what this means, but he could have a role in The Falcon and the Winter Solider.

Nothing else was reported.

Source: DEADLINE