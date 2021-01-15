Michael B. Jordan Rumored To Return For ‘Black Panther 2’

So much for burying him with his ancestors…



According to a new report from Fandomwire, Michael B. Jordan could be reprising his role as Killmonger in Ryan Coogler’s upcoming Black Panther sequel.



Now, we can’t confirm this report, but if true, it’s unknown just how big of a role he’d play. He could wind up showing up in flashbacks, but he could also potentially go on to take up the Black Panther mantle.

Marvel Studios’ BLACK PANTHER..L to R: Erik Killmonger (Michael B. Jordan) and T’Challa/Black Panther (Chadwick Boseman)..Photo: Matt Kennedy..©Marvel Studios 2018

After the tragic passing of Chadwick Boseman last year, fans have floated several ideas and theories about who would wear the mask next. While Leticia Wright’s Shuri seems like the most obvious choice, she may have actually hurt her chances after sharing some controversial tweets recently that condemning the COVID-19 vaccine.



Another candidate that’s been suggested is Winston Duke’s M’Baku. Considering the character pursued the mantle in the first film and just how much of a star Duke’s become since the release of the first film, it’s easy to see why choosing him would be a no-brainer.

Still from Avengers: Infinity War.

At this point, it’s unclear if the studio plans to even address the death of Boseman, though it’s been made abundantly clear that T’Challa will not be recast and that no CGI double will be used to replace him.



Fandomwire has also previously reported that the film could introduce Dr. Doom and Namor. After a subtle reference to some “seismic activity” near Wakanda in Avengers: Endgame, the latter would be a little more plausible. Considering that Killmonger wanted his body to be tossed into the ocean, if Namor could be the one to save him.



This is all just speculation though.



It’s unknown when production is scheduled to start for Black Panther 2, but the film currently has a July 8, 2022 release date.



Main Source: Fandomwire

Others: The Wrap, Den of Geek