Disney Legend Renie Bardeau, Disneyland Photographer, Passes Away

Renie Bardeau, Disney’s Chief Photgrapher, who captured some of the most iconic images in Disney history has sadly passed away. Bardeau passed on January 4, 2020 at 86 years old due to kidney failure complications related to COVID-19.

The Disneyland Resort issued the following statement in the wake of his passing:

“We are deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Renie Bardeau, who will long be remembered for some of the most iconic Disneyland photography ever published.”

Bardeau began working as a photographer for Disneyland in 1959 and remained for 40 years. He became the chief photographer for the park, and in addition to shooting countless celebrities and dignitaries that would visit Disneyland, such as Emperor Hirohito of Japan, Prime Minister Nehru of India, and a number of US Presidents, Bardeau also photographed some of the most well-known photos of Walt Disney.

Bardeau captured all the shows, parades, attractions and special events at Disneyland during his time there. He also took some of the most well-known photos of Walt Disney himself. Perhaps his best known photograph is of Walt, walking alone through the castle, an image that has later been dubbed “Footsteps,” and in a fire truck in front of the castle, which turned out to be Walt’s last visit to Disneyland.

This is, perhaps, Renie Bardeau’s most widly known photograph. It is a candid picture of Walt Disney leaving Sleeping Beauty Castlt during one of his quiet walkthroughs of the park during non-operating hours.

Here at The DisInsider, our thoughts and prayers go out to his family and friends.